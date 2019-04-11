Share:

LAHORE - An accountability court on Wednesday summoned Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi and former prime minister Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain for April 26 on an application by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) for closing an inquiry against them in connection with allegedly illegal sale of plots.Accountability Court Judge Jawadul Hassan conducted the case proceedings and also summoned investigation officer with complete record on the next date of hearing. The bureau had filed application for final approval of the court for closing inquiry against Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) leaders, stating that the NAB executive board had also approved it.

The case against the PML-Q leaders pertained to investigation of the illegal sale of 28 plots of a Lahore Development Authority (LDA) housing scheme. The inquiry revealed that plots were bought by an employee of the Chaudhry brothers, Mirza Aslam, who used their address on the purchase documents. No verbal or written evidence was found against the PML-Q leaders, the application stated.