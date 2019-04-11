Share:

ISLAMABAD - The deadlock on issue of appointment of election commission members from smaller provinces will possibly land in the parliamentary committee to decide the over-two month long pending matter.

The difference of opinion between Prime Minister Imran Khan and opposition leader Shehbaz Sharif on the names of members of the Election Commission of Pakistan from Sindh and Balochistan has finally increased the chances to deal the matter by the parliamentary committee.

Opposition leader Shehbaz Sharif the other day (Tuesday) recommended six names for the vacant seats of both smaller provinces totally against the names proposed by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The written communication between the two leaders could not reach a consensus and now the newly-formed parliamentary committee on the appointment of the chief election commissioner (CEC) and members of the Election Commission (ECP) would decide the matter, background discussions with the senior members from treasury and opposition members suggested. The ECP members Abdul Ghaffar Soomro and Justice retired Shakeel Baloch from Sindh and Balochistan had retired on January 26, 2019 and their replacement under the Constitution should have been done by March 12, 2019.

The government missed the constitutional deadline for appointing the members within 45 days.

Talking to The Nation, member parliamentary committee on the appointment of the CEC and members of the ECP Murtaza Javed Abbasi said the matter will now be discussed in the committee due to deadlock. “The Prime Minister should have held meeting with opposition leader to resolve this issue but he in violation of constitution engaged in written communication with Shehbaz Sharif,” said PML-N member, mentioning the committee members will try to resolve this issue.

When contacted, another member parliamentary committee on the appointment of the CEC and members of the ECP Azam Swati said that this matter should have been resolved between prime minister and opposition leader. “The committee will try to choose names within a week or so but first the matter will be resolved through negotiations,” he said. The government side will make efforts to resolve this issue amicably by avoiding any controversy.

Sources said that the committee meeting will be summoned within a week on this matter.

Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif the other day (Tuesday) recommended three names each for the vacant posts of ECP members from Sindh and Balochistan against the names proposed by Prime Minister.

For ECP member from Balochistan, Sharif recommended the names of Shah Mohammad Jatoi, Chief Justice (Retd) Muhammad Noor Meskenzai and Muhammad Rauf Ata for their nomination.

Against the PM’s recommended names, he recommended the names of Justice (Retd) Abdul Rasool Memon, Khalid Javed and Justice (Retd) Noorul Haq Qureshi for their nomination as a member of the ECP from Sindh.

Whereas the Prime Minister had suggested the names of Aman Ullah Baloch (former district and sessions judge, Quetta), Munir Kakar (a lawyer) and Mir Naveed Jan Baloch (a former caretaker minister) for their nomination as a member of the ECP from Balochistan.

For Sindh, he proposed the names of Khalid Mehmood Siddiqui, a lawyer; Justice (Retd) Farrukh Zia Sheikh, a former judge of the Sindh High Court; and Iqbal Mehmood, retired inspector general of Sindh, for their nomination as a member of the ECP from Sindh.

Sharif had also conveyed reservations over delay in the appointment of the ECP members from Sindh and Balochistan owing to reluctance of the prime minister to hold direct consultation with him.

According to article 215(4) of the Constitution, “Vacancy in the office of the commissioner or a member shall be filled within 45 days.” Around a month has passed after the expiry of the deadline and matter is still hanging in the balance.

Under the prescribed rules and procedures (Articles 213 and 218 of the Constitution), “The PM in consultation with the opposition leader forwards three names for the appointment of the chief election commissioner or a commission [ECP] member to a parliamentary committee for hearing and confirmation of one name.”