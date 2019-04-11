Share:

ISLAMABAD : The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) yesterday disqualified a member of Balochistan Assembly, associated with the Balochistan Awami Party (BAP), for possessing a fake degree.

A three-member bench of the commission, headed by Chief Election Commissioner Justice (retd) Sardar Muhammad Raza, gave this verdict.

Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) leader Muhammad Khan had won election from Balochistan Assembly constituency PB-4 Loralai.

He had defeated Maulvi Faizullah of Muttahida Majlis-i-Amal Pakistan who stood second and independent candidate Shamsuddin Wald Qamaruddin who grabbed third position.

Last year in Oct, the Supreme Court had declared Balochistan Awami Party leader Abdul Rauf Rind’s victory from a provincial assembly constituency, PB-47, void.

Abdul Rauf Rind was elected from Balochistan’s Kech district. A bench of the apex court declared the BAP lawmaker’s win void for possessing dual nationality.

It ruled that Abdul Rauf Rind held the nationality of Oman and failed to produce a certificate to show that he had relinquished his foreign nationality. BAP’s Abdul Rauf Rind was elected to Balochistan Assembly from PB-47 in General Election on July 25.