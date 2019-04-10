Share:

Nowadays, populism undermines the spirit of democracy all over the world. That is why Israeli premier Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud party is likely to win the elections for fifth consecutive term despite serious allegations of corruptions against Netanyahu. It is easy to foresee a new alliance of aright-wingers considering the current political scenario of Israel.

If a coalition of the right-wingers emerges to dominate the political scene of Israel, it will not be a good sign for the Middle East, in general, and Palestine, in particular. With the high chances of Netanyahu’s win, it is not wrong to say that Israelis had voted “not to peace” but to preserve the status quo.

Before elections, Netanyahu said it openly that if he won, Israel would start extending sovereignty over the West Bank. Thus in the process of annexing the illegal Jewish settlements in the occupied West Bank, life will become more hostile for Palestinians. The re-election of Netanyahu will by default empower the far-right Israeli groups as Netanyahu will need them to become a fifth time PM.

With Netanyahu retaining the office of Israeli Prime Minister will also encourage the president of the United States (US), Donald Trump, to go more bellicose in supporting Israel’s apartheid regime in its conflicts with the countries in the region. Only recently, when Netanyahu met Trump, the latter recognised Israel’s sovereignty over Golan Heights that Israel had captured in 1967. Also, the peace deal for the region in the aftermath of US recognition of Israeli’s right over Golan Heights has made Jordan uneasy as it fears that US ‘peace plan’ seeks to make Jordan the Palestinian state.

Looking at Israel’s continuous apartheid policies under Netanyahu in his earlier terms against non-Jewish and Arab people at home and its conflicts with countries like Syria, Turkey and Iran, the latest election tells us that there will be no change in Israel’s policies within and without. Hence, the chances of peace and stability in the Middle East remain grim.