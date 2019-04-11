Share:

Prime Minister’s Advisor on Commerce Abdul Razak Dawood on Thursday said Pakistan’s exports will expand in next two to three years.

Speaking to the media in Islamabad, the advisor said country’s exports are slowly boosting and will flourish more in next two to three years.

“There is a perception in Europe that Pakistan is ready to take-off”, he continued.

Recalling the boom in exports in the months of January and February, Dawood said trying to found out the root cause behind the decline in exports in March.

He admitted that inflation has increased in Pakistan and said situation will improve in near future.

Expressing his views with the media, yesterday, Dawood had said Pakistan was aggressively pursuing reforms to create ease of doing business in the country.

“Pakistan has improved its ranking by 11 points in doing business report 2019 for the first time in one year,” he said this at a joint media briefing along Chairman Board of Investment Haroon Sharif in Islamabad.