LAHORE - Thrown out of parliament as a result of the last year’s general elections, MMA President Maulana Fazlur Rehman has ample time to think about moves to dislodge the PTI government.

Although his own party, JUI-F, is flexible enough to work with parties of conflicting ideologies, the PTI government is an irritant for this party and it wants to throw it out as soon as possible.

For this purpose, Maulana Fazlur Rehman met three-time prime minister Nawaz Sharif at his Jati Umra residence on Tuesday and also called on PPP leader and former president Asif Ali Zardari on Wednesday.

Since he heads the MMA, all its components are with him. (The Jamaat-i-Islami has already parted ways with the MMA on the pretext that the coalition had been cobbled together for the purpose of the July last year’s elections, it is no longer in existence after that. The JI is also opposed to any plans to topple the government).

The ANP is also a staunch opponent of the PTI and is willing to go to any extent to get rid of it to be able to regain the political ground it has lost in KP over the past years.

This means most of the major parties are already against the PTI and they may formally form an alliance to launch a movement against the ruling party at any time they think is more conducive.

On the other hand, there is apparently no strategy being formulated by the ruling coalition to deal with its opponents. This is nothing but complacency, but to be able to stay in power for its mandated term those in power will have to devise a formidable strategy. Not only the ruling coalition should be fully united but efforts should also be made to woo some of the major adversaries.

Needless to point out that accountability process is giving the leaders of opposition parties sleepless nights.

Nawaz Sharif had never thought that a day would come when he would have to stay in jail. But convicted by a court, he has already spent some time in jail, although now he has been granted six-week bail on health grounds. After this period, he will have to submit himself to the Islamabad High Court to seek extension to his bail if his health still doesn’t permit him to go behind bars.

A final decision, however, lies with the court.

PML-N President and opposition leader in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif is also facing NAB references.

His son Hamza, who is also opposition leader in the Punjab Assembly, is also facing a number of charges and has to appear both before the NAB and accountability courts.

Also known as poultry king because of his monopoly over the poultry business, Hamza is very uncomfortable with the present situation. He must be wanting the ouster of the PTI government at the earliest.

Former president Asif Ali Zardari, though calls jail his second home, had never thought that he would be facing so many charges in the PTI rule.

Most media reports suggest that the man calling the shots in Sindh may be arrested by the NAB any time. Already, he has been granted bail by various courts, which may be refused or cancelled at a later stage.

This means PTI rivals may join hands at time to save themselves from accountability. They have already said umpteen times that NAB is being used by the government to victimise its opponents and the NAB laws need to be scrapped.

But, on the face of it, no PTI strategy is visible to counter the opponents’ plans. The party, apparently, believes that with major opponents to be incarcerated in the near future on the basis of various cases, the formation of an opposition alliance or launching of a movement would not be possible.

This may not be the right kind of political approach required to outmanoeuvre its opponents.

The government should bear in mind that already under the unbearable burden of price-hike the people would not tolerate any more harsh steps in the budget to be presented during the next weeks. Opposition parties would try to bring the angry people on roads. Injection of money by vested interests may change the situation within no time.

The next couple of months may be tough for the government.