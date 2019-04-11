The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has identified another suspected
According to FBR officials, Rs370m was found in the account of Muhammad Ibrahim, a resident of Nusrat Bhutto Colony, a lower-income
Know more: How Pakistan's 'penniless billionaires' are exposing a money laundering frenzy
The FBR launched a probe into the account to determine who had been crediting the money into the account. The investigation revealed that the account had been opened in 2015. The amount was credited in
The revenue officials said their suspicions were aroused when they found a large sum of money in the account of a person living in a poor
Take a look: New law implemented to stop transactions through
The officials said that a total of over Rs369.4m had been credited into the account.
They added that the suspect was not available at the given address,
The court issued bailable arrest warrants, which means the suspect will be able to obtain bail against surety bonds worth Rs1m.