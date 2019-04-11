Share:

AKARTA - Five bodies have been retrieved from the affected areas and two others sustained injuries after landslides hit a pearl mining in South Kalimantan province of central Indonesia, a disaster agency official said here on Wednesday.

The disaster took place when miners were mining pearl at the traditional mine in Sei Pumpung village of Banjarbaru town, spokesman of national disaster management agency Sutopo Purwo Nugroho said. Days of torrential rains triggered landslides, and soils containing rocks and sands was unstable in the scene, sliding down and hitting the miners, the spokesman said. Five out of the seven miners were buried by the soils with a thickness of 15 meters.