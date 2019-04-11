Share:

ISLAMABAD - The 8th Inter-Hotel Charity Cricket Tournament 2019 resumed after a day’s rest, as Sheraton registered 14-run victory against Wyndham Garden at The Ritz Carlton Hotel, Bahrain on late Tuesday night.

Sheraton, batting first, scored 53-5 in 6 overs. In reply, Wyndham Garden were bowled out for 39 in 5 overs. Ajay was named player of the match. In another match, Downtown Rotana beat Royal Phoenicia by just two runs. Downtown Rotana scored 52-5 while in reply, Royal Phoenicia were all out for 50 in 6 overs. Kassim was declared player of the match.

In the third match, The Domain Hotel beat Wyndham Grand by 15 runs. Domain posted 67-4 and in reply, Wyndham Grand could score 52-3 in allotted overs. In the fourth Regency Intercontinental beat Art Rotana Amwaj by 17 runs. Regency scored 63-3 and in reply, Art Rotana Amwaj could score 46-3 in 6 overs. In the fifth and last match of the night, Diplomat Radisson thrashed Majestic Arjaan by 62 runs. Radisson scored 98-2 while in reply, Majestic Arjaan could score 36 all out in 4.5 overs.