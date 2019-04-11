Share:

KHYBER: Four coal miners were killed in a gas explosion in Kalakhel area of Bara tehsil of Khyber district on Wednesday, officials said.

The sources informed that the coalminers were busy in digging of coal when the mine collapsed due to a gas explosion inside the mine and the mine workers got buried under the debris. Soon after the incident, locals and the Khasadar troops rushed to the site and started relief work. Bodies of the four ill-fated labourers were retrieved out of the mine after hectic efforts.

The deceased workers were identified as Noorul Haq, Fazal Rahim, Fazal Rabi and Muhammad Iqbal who had died on the spot.

All the dead persons belonged to the Alpuri area of Shangla district and later the body was transported to their native area after funeral prayers. The Kalakhel Mines Association announced Rs300000 for each of the victim. According to the experts, coal mining incidents has become a routine act in the country as the workers avoid precautionary measures.