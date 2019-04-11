Share:

ISLAMABAD - The government is all set to empower the Price Negotiation Committee, constituted by the previous government, to negotiate the sale and purchase agreement for the import of additional 200 MMCFD LNG with Qatar. “Yes the composition of the Price Negotiation Committee, to negotiate the Gas Sale Purchase Agreement (GSPA) with Qatar, will remain the same as approved by the ECC earlier,” official sources told The Nation.

In its proposal submitted to the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet, the Petroleum division had proposed to authorize the existing Price Negotiation Committee(PNC), already constituted by the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the cabinet vide Case No. ECC-121/21/2016 dated 31st October, 2016, to negotiate 200 MMCFD LNG with Qatar.

The ECC, on the issue of arrangement of additional 200 MMCFD of LNG from Qatar by Pakistan LNG Limited (PLL), had in principle agreed to import about 200 million cubic feet per day (mmcfd) of additional LNG from Qatar and directed the petroleum division to directly refer the case to the federal cabinet for the approval. The ECC also directed the petroleum division to submit formal proposal to ECC for constitution of the Price Negotiation Committee (PNC). A source in the petroleum division confirmed that the composition of the committee will remain unchanged however the faces will be new.

Two LNG terminals are operational in the country with a total physical capacity of 690 MMCFD and 750 MMCFD for both the terminals respectively. For the first terminal, SSGC has a contractual re-gasification capacity of 630 MMCFD with a peak capacity of 690MMCFD on best effort basis as and when required. For the second terminal, Pakistan LNG Terminal Limited has a contractual capacity of 630 MMCFD with peak capacity of 690 MMCFD on reasonable endeavor basis, as and when required.

At present, Pakistan is importing 500mmcfd of LNG from Qatar and plans to step up imports to 700mmcfd

As per the available data, a capacity of 60 MMCFD is available from the first terminal whereas 150 MMCFD is available from the second terminal in addition to their existing contracted re-gasification capacity. The petroleum division also requested to grant exemption from the requirement of competitive bidding process by invoking Rule-5 of PPRA, 2014 for PLL.

The meeting observed that we are not utilizing the existing re-gasification capacity of two LNG terminals as both terminals can provide a total 210 MMCFD additional capacity (60 MMCFD from first terminal+150 MMCFD from the second terminal).Therefore, this additional capacity must be acquired to meet the shortage of system gas in the country.

At present, Pakistan is importing 500 mmcfd of LNG from Qatar and has planned to step up imports to 700 mmcfd in a bid to run the second LNG terminal at Port Qasim at maximum capacity.

The private sector including the All Pakistan CNG Association is asking the government to increase the import of LNG. All Pakistan CNG Association said on Wednesday that the government can save one billion dollars in oil import bill if it promotes the use of compressed natural gas in the transport sector. The increase of 400 mmcfd in the import of LNG will not only help save one billion dollars but it will be also as good as planting four million trees to improve the environment, it said.

The government should increase import of LNG which is 44 percent cheaper than petrol to cut import bill, improve energy mix and provide relief to the masses, said the All Pakistan CNG Association. The import of 400 mmcfd of gas which is equal to 156,00000 mmbtu will cost 1256 million dollars while the same volume of petrol which is almost five billion litres costs 2275 million dollars.