LAHORE -Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Wednesday said that no obstruction would be allowed to hinder the agenda of national development and prosperity of the people. Talking to parliamentarians in his office, he said, “Pakistan has started its journey towards the destination of a new Pakistan under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.” People were well-aware that who wasted national resources in the name of projects and the plunderers of hard-earned money of the people would have to be accountable for their deeds, he added. Usman Buzdar regretted that national exchequer was mercilessly looted during the previous tenures and this was the reason that Pakistan was lagging behind than other nations. He said the previous government was responsible for the deteriorated economic conditions but the present government was working hard to strengthen the economy.