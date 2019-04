Share:

Imam-e-Kaaba Sheikh Abdullah Awad Al Juhany will arrive in Pakistan today (Thursday).

During his visit, the Imam-e-Kaaba will lead prayers at Faisal Mosque in Islamabad.

On April 13, the Imam-e-Kaaba will meet ulema and scholars on the invitation of the Saudi ambassador.

Sheikh Abdullah Awad Al Juhany is scheduled to address the International Message of Islam Conference on April 14. On April 15, the Imam-e-Kaaba will attend a dinner of the Pakistan Ulema Council.