Rawalpindi-A departmental inquiry has been launched against 9 officials of Punjab Prison Department including former Superintendent Adiala Jail on charges of inefficiency, embezzlement and negligence in performance of their duties, official sources disclosed to The Nation on Wednesday.

The inquiry is being held against the 9 officials on directives of Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Punjab Capt (R) Fazeel Asghar, the sources added.

In this regard, sources said, an order has also been issued, copy of which is available with The Nation. The 9 officials of Punjab Prison Department, who are facing charges of corruption, have been identified as Mansoor Akbar, former superintendent Malik Liaquat Ali, former deputy superintendent jail (Executive) Ghulam Raza, Assistant Superintendent/Day Officer Ahmad Hassan, Store Keeper (M) Ghulam Hassan, Head Warder Yasir Riaz, Warder Shehzad Hussain and others. Sources said that the Additional Chief Secretary (Home) has appointed Adnan Arshad Aulakh, Additional Secretary (Judicial), Government of Punjab, Home Department as Inquiry Officer (IO) to proceed against the aforementioned accused. He also directed the IO to submit his inquiry report within sixty days with his office, sources said. They added the accused have been directed by the inquiry officer to submit their written defence (statements) to his office. Sources mentioned that the government has also appointed Section Officer (Prisons) Home Department as Departmental Representative in the case.

Fformer Superintendent of Adiala Jail Mansoor Akbar and other officials are in hot waters after ration theft scam came into light last year. A senior clerk of Adiala Jail caught a carry van while carrying ration under the sacks of rotis and reported the matter to high ups. Instead of initiating legal action against the accused including contractor Raja Mazhar, the Punjab Prison Department big wheels punished the senior clerk Javed by transferring him to Faisalabad.