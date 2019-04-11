Share:

LAHORE - LCCI and PRA on Wednesday organised a walk in connection with Tax Day to raise awareness about importance of filing tax returns. Meanwhile, Punjab Revenue Authority organised an event in connection with celebrations of Tax Day on Wednesday. The day was celebrated to promote awareness regarding importance of paying taxes and acknowledge the top taxpayers. The main event of the celebrations was held at a local hotel where Minister for Finance, Makhdoom Hashim Jawan Bakht was the chief guest. Minister for Revenue Malik Muhammad Anwar and Minister for Excise & Taxation Hafiz Mumtaz Ahmed were the guests of honor. People from a cross section of society including international development partners, chamber of commerce & industry, tax bars, ICAP, ACCA and taxpayers of various services semi sectors attended in a large number.