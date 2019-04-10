Share:

ISLAMABAD -National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage, Lok Virsa , will hold a session of its fortnightly series Lok Baithak “Focusing Folklore of Rajhistan” on April 11 to highlight various aspects of cultural heritage from different regions.

The main purpose of the program is to revive the traditional informal sittings of the traditional and rural communities as these Lok Baithaks were multifaceted and used to serve multiple purposes of social cohesion, knowledge sharing, creation of disciplinarian and above all hub of promotion of art and culture in the general communities.

This program is open to people of all age groups and multiple ethnicities.