KARACHI - Inflation in the aftermath of POL price-hike on Wednesday took an ugly turn for Karachiites as milk prices witnessed a huge increase of Rs23 per kilogram in a single day.

The dairy associations announced the arbitrary increase in the milk price after their negotiations with the Karachi commissioner remained inconclusive. Dairy Farm Association (DFA) Chief Shakir Umar said that talks between the association and Karachi Commissioner collapsed after they failed to develop a consensus, forcing the association to increase milk price unilaterally.

He informed that earlier milk price was set at Rs85 per litre to provide relief to the consumers. However, now the price has been increased to balance the cost margin, he claimed.

Umar argued that the increase comes after an increase in transport charges, fodder and other expenses.

After the hike announced by the Dairy Association, milk would now be sold at Rs108 to the middlemen and would further be sold at around Rs120 in the market.

It is pertinent to mention here that earlier, the association was selling milk at Rs85 per kg to middlemen which were then selling in market at government fixed rate of Rs94 per kg.

The government has however announced not to bow down to pressure of the dairy association and the commissioner Karachi has announced to holding a press conference on Thursday to divulge details over the hike.

Meanwhile, consumers have expressed grave concern over the huge hike in the milk price and questioned the presence of government departments concerned. Muhammad Nawaz, who purchases milk for his children, said that increase in the prices of various daily-use commodities has already taken its toll on the public. He said that the inflation has now taken away basic food items from the reach of the common man.

“How the common will be able to bear the brunt of such a huge hike in the price of the most basic and important food ingredient, especially for children,” he pointed out, adding that the government seems helpless to (control) the milk sellers and ultimately it will be their children who will have to suffer from the arbitrary increase in the milk price.

ESTABLISHMENT OF CONSUMER

COUNCILS DEMANDED

The Helpline Trust organised a press conference to urge the Sindh Government to fulfil its promise of setting up Consumer Councils.

Explaining purpose behind consumer courts, Trustee Afia Salam told the journalists that Adviser to Sindh CM on Law Barrister Murtaza Wahab had announced at the Helpline seminar that the government will take steps to sensitise the public about the law, and will also make amendments if they are needed once the feedback about the law in practise is received.

This is why members of the other consumer rights bodies, Shakeel Ahmed Baig of Consumer Rights Protection Council of Pakistan and Umer Ghouri of Consumer Voice had been invited to be a part of the joint call of action.

Founder Chairman A Hamid Maker said that the law was passed after a long struggle and even after the gap between its passage and operationalizing is of over four years. He said for the consumers to derive its real benefits, the Government must undertake a massive promotional campaign and translate and explain the law and procedure through an easy to understand guide in Urdu and Sindhi.

Trustee Justice (r) Majida Razvi, who is also the Chair of the Sindh Commission for Human Rights explained that Councils are supposed to gather data about consumer issues and also guide the public through awareness campaigns so it is important that credible persons be nominated on those councils immediately.

Capt (r) Farooq Harekar pointed out that during hearing of the first-ever case filed by a citizen in District East of Karachi wherein the judge also expressed his dismay at the prerequisites not being in place.

Shakeel Baig appraised the audience about condition of the existing courts set up for Karachi and suggested that to facilitate the consumers, they should be situated in each District Commissioner’s office instead of the City Courts.

Omar Ghauri also said that the Government must take up this offer of assistance to spread the word and also work on a more consumer friendly mode of complaint lodging either through a mobile app or a web portal, and then spread the message far and wide.

The speakers urged the media to become an ally and take the message to the government so that the rampant ills of sub-standard, counterfeit and fake products and services, especially on online platforms can be dealt with.