LAHORE-A two-day international conference on education titled ‘Research and Development in Education for Sustainable Future’ started on Wednesday at University of Education, Township, Lahore.

Punjab Higher Education Minister Raja Yasir Humayun presided over the inaugural session. A total of 134 research papers will be presented by the national and international scholars during the conference.

Addressing the conference, Yasir said the present government attaches great importance to education, that’s why it is committed to increasing education budget every year. He said the University of Education and its leadership deserves the credit and appreciation for holding such useful conferences. The minister said in a country like Pakistan, there is dire need to hold such conferences to create culture of research and development.

While welcoming the guests and scholars, University of Education Vice Chancellor, Prof Dr Rauf-i-Azam said the university organised international conferences on education under different themes for the last seven years. He said research and development are vital for the human beings and they are not possible without education.

He continued: “If we want to have a bright future then we have to give top priority to education to ensure a sustainable future for our next coming generations.” Prof Rauf said in the present era of competition only those nations will touch the zenith of glory who hold the education as their most sacred responsibility. In the ever-changing world, there is a need to rethink education and research priorities. This conference on “research and development in education for sustainable future” is an attempt to generate a scholarly debate on the issues significant to education for sustainable future.

The VC said to achieve the goal of sustainability, it is essential to reconnect the development and research in education for a sustainable future. This requires a comprehensive integration of various concepts regarding sustainability into curriculum, assessment and research. Education community needs to review all educational, teaching and research programmes to include a focus on challenges, causes, consequences and solutions to a sustainable future. Today’s, conference will prove a step forwards towards the solution of our educational problems, he added.