Share:

SHIKARPUR : A 10-year-old boy was allegedly molested by a 69 year-old-man at Abbasi Mohalla in the jurisdiction of Lakhi Gate police station here the other day.

According to police, the boy “A” was allegedly molested by his close relative, a 17th grade officer when the victim was outside home. After reaching home, the boy told his parents about what had happened to him.

They complained to local police submitted a complaint against him. The police arrested the accused and moved the victim boy to District Headquarters Hospital Shikarpur for medical examination.

They also registered a case against the accused on the complaint of the boy’s father. Further investigation was underway.