ISLAMABAD - National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Rawalpindi has arrested an accused Laeeq Ahmed Sheikh for awarding RPP’S contract to M/s Karkey Karandenis Electric Uratim by misusing his authority.

According to NAB spokesman, the accused Laeeq Ahmed Sheikh is Director of CANNOCK GLOBAL ENTERPRISES Limited which is maintaining offshore company. Investigation revealed that the accused person is involved in money laundering for another accused Raja Babar Ali Zulqarnain.

A sum of 365,000/- US$ was transferred by Raja Babar Ali Zulqarnain from Bank of his offshore company M/s Lead Burn Global Ltd to BVI based offshore company Cannock Global Enterprise Ltd of the accused person.