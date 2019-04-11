Share:

ISLAMABAD : The National Accountability Bureau Rawalpindi Wednesday raided the residence of former president of Azad and Jammu Kashmir Raja Zulqarnain for arresting his son Raja Umar Zulqarnain on corruption charges.

A NAB team led by NAB Director Asad Janjua raided the house of ex-AJK president to arrest Raja Umar in connection of an ongoing investigation in the rental power project case. The NAB team had also issued arrest warrants of Raja Umar Zulqarnain.

Raja Umar Zulqarnain is facing charges of receiving kickbacks in Rental Power Project in the Pakistan People’s Party last tenure.

Earlier in 2016, NAB team had raided the residence of Raja Zulqarnain in AJK for arresting his elder son Raja Babar Zuliqarnain in the same case but security guards of Raja family had thrashed the NAB team and snatched all record of the case from them.

Babar Zuliqarnain was arrested on January 21, 2016 from the premises of the Islamabad High Court following dismissal of his bail application in the case.