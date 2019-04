Share:

Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Yao Jing called on Naval Chief Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi in Islamabad on Thursday.

Both the dignitries have discussed the matters related to defence and maritime cooperation between Pakistan and China and issues pertaining to maritime security of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

The naval chief threw light on Pakistan Navy's efforts for maritime security in the region.

The Chinese envoy appreciated Pakistan Navy's contributions to regional security.