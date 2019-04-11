Share:

ISLAMABAD - The National Highway Authority has handed over the control of Sahianwala Service Area located on Fasilabad-Multan Motorway (M-4) to a successful bidder, who won the contract three months ago by offering around 28 times higher monthly rent. The service area was previously rented out at just Rs160,000 per month but the same went at monthly rent amounting to Rs6,500,000 after a transparent bidding process conducted on the instructions of incumbent management.

Besides failing to win the contract, the previous leaseholder had declined to hand over the possession of said service area back to NHA by using his influence while the management was also showing reluctance to conduct an operation.

However, while following the clear directions of Chairman NHA Jawad Rafique Malik, the field staff of M-4 in the presence of their deputy director has formally handed over the possession of said mini service area to M/s Taj Corporation with the directions to proceed further according to contract agreement. When contacted, General Manager Public Relations NHA who is also looking the day-to-day affairs of Right of Way Directorate Capitan Retired Mushtaq Ahmed confirmed that the possession has been handed over to the new party and assured that the mini service area would be operational within few weeks.

Sources informed that earlier the previous leaseholder was stagnant regarding vacation of the site but once it has been cleared by the authorities officially and off the record as well that NHA will not show any further leniency towards him then he avoided resisting the move. The said lease for construction, operation and management of filling stations including allied facilities at Sahinwala service area was given to M/s Parco Pakistan Ltd. on a nominal monthly rent of Rs160,000 for 15 years during the regime of Gen (R) Pervez Musharraf in a tainted manner without going through a competitive process.

Out of total 17 kanals and 3 marla land of service area on both sides of the Motorway, the mentioned firm was given 4 kanals and 3 marla land on both sides, where the M/s Parco Pakistan Ltd built 2 petrol pumps along with some allied facilities. This said agreement was set to expire in December 2018. However, before the expiry of the contract, the owners had started lobbying to get further extension for 15 years but on same rates or with nominal increase.

Sources revealed that the previous leaseholder had used a topmost political office bearer of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz government during their last few months in power to get extension of his lease on existing rates.

However, instead of giving an extension, the NHA’s management decided to use delaying tactics to avoid political pressure and floated a formal tender to invite fresh bids after formation of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government in 2018 under the clear directions of the Federal Minister for Communications Murad Saeed.

The right of way directorate of NHA under the supervision of its incumbent General Manager Muhammad Asif Hargan has achieved substantial growth in terms of revenue increase.

A report issued by the ministry of communications based on the progress of first 100 days of PTI’s government showed that the said directorate witnessed 160 percent increase in revenue, which was the highest amongst all of the heads.

On the other side, a financial officer of the authority has expressed his fear that it is possible that the next audit would raise questions over the conduct of previous officers, who remained silent or was involved in giving undue favours to last leaseholder, who pocketed billions of rupees in fifteen years.