ISLAMABAD-The city managers are preparing to launch an operation against 77 unauthorised marquees as the Building Control Section-I issued final notices to their owners on Wednesday.

While referring to previous notices issued to the marquees for their regularisation in light of Supreme Court’s decision and public notices given in newspapers, the final notices directed the owners to remove their marquees without any further delay and warned further to demolish it in case of failure. In case you fail to comply with the directions, strict action shall be taken under section 49-C of the CDA Ordinance-1960, which may result in demolition of structures at your own risk and cost, the notice reads.

According to a list available with The Nation, 77 marquees have been declared as unauthorised and served final notices which include 12 at Margalla Road in Sector E-11, 2 in Sector H-13, 14 in Bharakahu, 19 at Express Highway, 4 at IJP Road, 7 at Old GT Road, 3 each at Iqbal Town and Park Road, 2 each at Sector G-12 and Lethrar Road, one each at Fateh Jhang Road, Simlly Dam Road, Bani Galla, Lake View Park, Korang Town, Kahuta Raod, Humak Road, Sohan near Faizabad and Bahira Town phase 7.

The civic body’s reputation regarding across the board operation against unauthorised structures is not quite positive as it usually sent notices just as an eye wash and rarely do anything on ground.

Sources inside the CDA said that the civic agency was supposed to get its bylaws implemented in June when SC disposed of the case but could not do so due to negligence.

However, in the case of unauthorised marquees, now the city managers are under imminence pressure because the incumbent government had conducted a gigantic operation against similar marquees alongside the Kashmir Highway at sector G-12 and demolished several marquees. When contacted, Director Building Control Faisal Naeem told that only 2 marquees got NOC from CDA by fulfilling the required criteria laid down in recently framed bylaws for regularising wedding halls and marquees.

“We have already given an ample opportunity to the owners by asking them to regularise their businesses or face the action”, he added, assuring, “There will be no discrimination at all and we will do across the board operation within few days”.

Following Supreme Court directions in last February, the CDA board had approved rules to regularise these facilities in Islamabad and decided that wedding halls must be spread over at least 2,000 sq yards with 50pc covered area.

The rules allow two storey halls but they must have at least one parking space each with 250 sq ft of gross covered area. Operators of these facilities are to implement the fire and safety regulations as well. The major issue with these facilities are lack of parking, which creates problems for nearby residents as in various areas including Murree Road, Bhara Kahu and Tramri, there are serious traffic congestions on the weekends due to weddings being held in locations with no parking.

The regularisation of marquees is not only necessary to overcome the traffic issues but it could also generate millions of funds in terms of regularisation fee.