ISLAMABAD : Turkish Air Force Commander General Hasan Kucukakyuz appreciated Pakistan Air Force’s efforts towards indigenisation.

The Turkish Commander appreciated PAF’s efforts during his meeting with Chief of the Air Staff, PAF, Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan. General Hasan Kucukakyuz called on Air Chief Mujahid Anwar Khan at the Air Headquarters in Islamabad and discussed bilateral relations, regional peace and security. In his remarks, the Air Chief said Turkey has always stood by Pakistan in the hour of trial. On his arrival at Air Headquarters, the distinguished guest was received by the air chief, a Directorate of Media Affairs of PAF press release said. While lauding the professionalism of PAF personnel, the Turkish Air Chief praised the exceptional progress made by PAF over the years. Air Chief Mujahid Anwar said everlasting ties existed between the two brotherly nations and Turkey always stood with Pakistan in times of need.