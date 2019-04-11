Share:

LAHORE - Softball Federation of Pakistan (SFP) will be hosting two international events this year to groom its technical officials and to establish the game on modern lines of coaching.

“Holding of two elite softball activities is a big step forward to promote the game on solid lines in the country,” said SFP spokesman here on Wednesday. He said that it is first time in the country’s softball history that two events are being organized to strengthen the department of technical officials of the game.

“International Olympic Committee’s (IOC) Olympic Solidarity technical course and World Baseball and Softball Confederation’s (WBSC) Softball Asia Coaching Clinic will be held this year,” he added. He said SFP has prepared an activity plan to promote the game at grassroots level. “Soon, we will organise Inter-School Championship and Inter-City Softball League to motivate youth to take up softball as a sport,” he added. “It is heartening that women are taking keen interest in softball and with each passing day their participation is increasing in school, college and university softball competitions. We also have to reach out to districts as well along with big cities in order to identify talent to establish strong national women softball team.”