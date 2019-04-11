Share:

Pakistan will submit a third report on measures being taken by the government in compliance with recommendations of the Paris-based Financial Action Task Force (FATF) and its regional affiliate the Asia-Pacific Group (APG) till April 15.

The compliance report – regarding progress achieved by Pakistan to curb terrorism financing and money laundering – would be taken up by FATF review group in its meeting scheduled to be held in May.

The next meeting will be crucial, as Islamabad will be scrutinised for its performance related to key recommendations of the FATF and Pakistan will have to demonstrate action on ground against the proscribed outfits to curb the terror financing front.

The watchdog will review Pakistan’s overall progress on global standards against financial crimes to warrant its exclusion from its grey list .