LAHORE - Prime Minister Imran Khan Wednesday approved draft law on the new local bodies system for Punjab featuring a two-tier administrative structure for both urban and rural areas.

Elections to elect first tier of local councils would be held on party basis within one year after the passage of the local government bill. However, elections to elect the Panchayats and Neighbourhood councils will be non-party based.

The prime minister, chairing a meeting at the Chief Minister’s Secretariat, was briefed about the salient features of the new local government system.

The premier was informed that provisions had been made in the new local government system to ensure transparency in utilisation of public funds and to enhance capacity of local governments.

Chairing another meeting, the prime minister ordered reversal of medicine prices to their previous level within 72 hours. Khan directed the Punjab chief minister to order

crackdown on the pharmaceutical firms selling medicines at exorbitant rates.

Later, briefing the media about the contours of the new local government system, Punjab Minister for Law and Local Government Muhammad Basharat Raja said that tehsil councils and Panchayats will be introduced in the rural areas in place of the district council and the union councils of the previous system. He said that neighborhood council could be the lowest tier of local bodies unit in the urban areas while the metropolitan corporations and municipal corporations will perform at divisional and tehsil levels.

He informed media persons that 22,000 Panchayats will replace 3100 union councils in the new system. This has been done to broaden the scope of public representation, the minister added. He said that funds to the tune of 40 billion rupees will directly be transferred to Panchayats from the provincial government.

Raja said that public representatives belonging to religious minorities will also get an opportunity to perform as the head of local bodies in areas where they are in majority.

Minister added that elections of Panchayats and neighborhood councils would be held on non-party basis while the elections for the higher tier will be direct and party-based.

To a question, he said that new local government bill will be passed by the Punjab Assembly before start of the budget session. The new system will be implemented within one year of the passage of the bill, he added. Basharat said that staff of local bodies system would be trained in the interim period so that they could run the new system in an efficient manner and serve the people in accordance with the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The law minister believed that new local bodies system in Punjab will depict the public emotions and aspirations and serve as a tool of transferring powers at the grassroots in the real sense. “The vision and guidance of Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Usman Buzdar have been kept in view at every phase of its drafting and preparation”, he said.

The new law, he said, will transfer financial resources directly to the public representatives who will be empowered to utilise them according to their needs and demands of their areas. “New local bodies system will ensure transparency, accountability and sustainable development across the province”, he said.

Earlier, Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar called on Prime Minister Imran Khan and discussed matter of mutual interest, overall political situation and administrative issues of the province.

The chief minister apprised the prime minister about performance of provincial ministers and construction of shelter homes in the province.

Also, Prime Minister Imran Khan Wednesday met families of the victims of Sahiwal incident and distributed compensation cheques among them.

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar was also present during the meeting. Expressing sympathies with the bereaved families, the prime minister said the loss of life could in no way be compensated. However, the government shared the pain of the victim families, he said.

Also, sources privy to the meetings chaired by the Prime Minister here in the provincial metropolis said that Imran Khan directed the provincial ministers to work hard and unearth e corruption and wrongdoings of the previous Punjab Government. “Tell the people that their problems are not created by the present government. Tell them that wrong policies and corrupt practices of the previous regime [PML-N government] are responsible for their present troubles”, a source quoted the prime minister as having told the provincial ministers.