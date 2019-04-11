Share:

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan has constituted a four-member committee for setting media strategy for members of the federal cabinet and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf senior leaders on daily basis to highlight the federal government’s initiatives and achievements in electronic and print media, The Nation has learnt.

Well-placed sources told The Nation that Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry, Special Assistant to PM on media Affairs, Spokesperson to PM Nadeem Afzal Chan and PTI senior leader Firdous Ashiq Awan are the members of the committee. They said the committee will meet on daily basis in the chair of information minister and set the media agenda or talking points for partly leaders and members of federal cabinets.

The PM also ordered to ensure all ministers, advisors, special assistants and PTI leaders to get guidance on issues from the committee before going to appear in electronic or print media, they added.

They mentioned that the Special Assistant to PM Iftikhar Durrani was not part of the committee but Firdous Ashiq Awan successfully got the place in the committee. They said Fardous also met PM two days back and she is lobbying to replace Nadeem Afzal Chan as spokesperson to PM.

A senior member of committee told The Nation on condition of anonymity that PM is not happy over the performance of PTI leaders and federal ministers in TV talk shows. He said that PM monitors the performance of ministers in media as he thinks PTI leaders failed to highlight the incumbent government’s positive steps in different fields.

On the other hand, the Ministry of Information has issued a new notification of five members committee for the appointment of Managing Director Pakistan Television Corporation.

On April 8, the Ministry of Information issued a notification with the subject: “Selection Procedure of Chief Executive in key Public Sector Enterprises”. It said the ministry has constituted the following selection committee for the appointment of Managing Director, Pakistan Television Corporation as per O.M.No 1/29/2018 E-6 issued by Establishment Division on above subject. The committee comprises Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Secretary Information and Broadcasting Yousuf Baig Mirza, Nadeem Babar and Suhail Warraich.

But on April 9, the ministry issued a new notification of committee members in this regard and removed the name of Nadeem Babar and included the name of Professor Ijaz ul Hassan Board in the member.

The information ministry has shortlisted 16 names out of 46 for the appointment of MD PTVC. The information ministry had advertised the post of MD PTVC last month.