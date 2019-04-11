Share:

ISLAMABAD : Prime Minister Imran Khan will be visiting China later this month to sign the Free Trade Agreement (FTA) in effort to boost country’s exports.

According to official sources, Prime Minister will sign FTA with China on April 28, besides other agreements for cooperation in various fields including agriculture, health and education. Sources further informed that during his visit Prime Minister would also meet Chinese leadership and representatives of business community for investment and transfer of technology to Pakistan. In a related development, Prime Minister is also expected to undertake official visit to Iran likely to take place this month. Sources said that details of proposed visit are being finalised through diplomatic channels.