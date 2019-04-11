Share:

President Dr Arif Alvi Thursday emphasized the need for further enhancing the bilateral cooperation between Pakistan and Tajikistan in the fields of security and counter-terrorism and called for learning from each other’s experiences through training and sharing of best practices.

In a meeting with Defence Minister of Tajikistan, Colonel-General Sherali Mirzo, who called on him here at the Aiwan-e-Sadr, the president appreciated his Tajik counterpart’s initiative to hold the high-level conference on “International and Regional Cooperation on Countering Terrorism and Financing through Illicit Drug Trafficking and Organized Crime” this year, said a President House statement.

He said it was pleasing that the defence and security authorities of the two countries were cooperating closely for regional security and were also exploring the possibility of establishing joint ventures for defence production in Tajikistan.

He said that bilateral relations between Pakistan and Tajikistan were rooted in common faith, history and shared values. He added that frequent high-level visits manifested the closeness of the bilateral relations.

The president highlighted that the bilateral trade was not commensurate with the true potential and hoped that multiple Joint Working Groups would help strengthen the economic partnership.

He emphasized that Pakistan attached great priority to timely completion of the flagship project of CASA-1000 and urged both the sides to expedite the implementation phase of the project.

He reiterated that for swift regional trade, Pakistan and Tajikistan should work together with Afghanistan for the early finalization of the Trilateral Transit Trade Agreement.

The president said that Pakistan was introducing e-visa facilitation for about 175 countries and Visa on Arrival for 50 countries.

He hoped that Tajikistan would introduce visa easement processes for Pakistani businessmen to enable greater interaction.

He also appreciated Tajikistan’s support to Pakistan’s candidature for the membership of OIC’s Independent Permanent Human Rights Commissioner (IPHRC).