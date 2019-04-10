Share:

LAHORE -Punjab Agriculture department is setting up 309 fair price shops across the province to facilitate people during the holy month of Ramazan. Agriculture (Marketing) Special Secretary Ehsaan Bhutta said this while presiding over a meeting here on Wednesday.He said the department would ensure the availability of pumpkin, potato, onion, tomato, ladyfinger, bitter gourd, apple, banana, lemon, dates, gram flour, pulses and rice at these fair price shops.

He said pumpkin, potato, onion, tomato, ladyfinger, bitter gourd, white gram, red lentil, black lentil and rice would be available on wholesale rate.

Split chickpeas, dates, apple, banana, chickpea flour (besan) and lemon would be available at rate of Rs 20 per kg.

He said that cabinet committee had approved Rs 320 million under a head of subsidy for the provision of these essential commodities.

Secretary said the subsidy would benefit almost 8.6 million people across the province during Ramazan-ul-Mubarak.

The Agriculture department would also monitor the quality of the items available at these shops and the fair price shops would also be inspected during the holy month of Ramazan, he maintained.