PSCA helping Islamabad City Project in upgradation: Akbar Nasir

PSCA technical team visited Islamabad Safe City project on Thursday and shared important draft for upgradation of the project on modern lines.

PSCA Chief Operating Officer Akbar Nasir Khan while presiding over a meeting here at PSCA Headquarters. He said that the Punjab Safe City’s technical team has recently visited Islamabad Safe City Project and completed consultation with the top level team.

Punjab Safe City Authority will provide every support and technical assistance in the upgradation of Islamabad Safe City Project, he added.

It is pertinent to mention here that the PSCA has already provided technical support and guidance to Quetta and Karachi Safe City projects simultaneously.

