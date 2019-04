Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) Wednesday witnessed bearish trend as KSE 100-index plunged by 550.65 points (-1.48 percent) to close at 36579.32 points.

In overall 43,304 trades, a total of 141,177,960 shares were traded, whereas the value of shares traded during the day stood at Rs 4.111 billion.

Out of 347 companies, share prices of 43 companies recorded increase while 284 companies registered decrease whereas 20 companies remained stable.