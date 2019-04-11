Share:

KARACHI - The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Wednesday submitted an adjournment motion in the Sindh Assembly over what it called increasing in street crime in the metropolis.

PTI MPA and Karachi Division President Khurram Sher Zaman asked the house to take up the issue for discussion while adjourning all other business. “I move the proceedings of the assembly be adjourned to discuss a definite matter of recent and urgent Public importance that is the rising menace of street crime in Karachi. Since, start of this year, the wave street crime in Karachi continues unabated as 60 people were killed, including police personnel, nearly 10,000 cellphones, 5,813 motorbikes and 345 cars were either stolen or taken at gunpoint.

In recent days, violent crimes are occurring such as the killing of two people including a police officer by intoxicated persons in DHA and two policemen injured in encounter on super highway. The matter is of public importance and should be discussed on the floor of the house,” the motion reads. Speaking to media after filling the motion, Sher Zaman said that street crime is on the rise in Karachi and he submitted the adjournment motion while keeping in mind the situation of the city. “The people of Karachi consider themselves ‘insecure’ in the prevailing scenario but the provincial government seems least bothered in taking action against anti-peace elements.

He asked Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah to attend the assembly’s Monday sitting to apprise the house what actions they have taken so far.

“If the provincial government remains fail to respond on the matter, it would be considered that it is backing up the criminals,” said the PTI leader.