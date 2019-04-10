Share:

Taylor Swift sends flowers to injured fan

LOS ANGELES (CM): Taylor Swift has sent a heartfelt note and some flowers to an injured fan who has been left hospitalised after a car crash. Taylor Swift sent a heartfelt note and flowers to a fan who was hurt in a car crash. The ‘Shake It Off’ hitmaker tried to make Nashville fan Lindsay’s recovery a bit easier after she was left with a broken back following the accident, and the star had the sweet gift delivered to try to give her a boost while she is in hospital. The note read: ‘’Lindsay- Hi buddy. I’m so sorry to hear about the accident, my heart aches knowing that such a wonderful person is having to go through this.

‘’I hope these flowers brighten your day. You’re gonna rock that neck brace and soon we’ll all be bopping at shows together again. Give hugs to your family for me. I am so happy you’re okay. Love, Taylor.’’ Lindsay shared snaps of the gift and card alongside a video of her emotional reaction to the kind gesture on Twitter, and admitted she was in ‘’complete shock’’. She tweeted: ‘’I finally stopped crying long enough to post that Taylor Swift just sent me flowers and a handwritten note... I’m still in complete utter shock.

Meanwhile, it seems the grateful fan also has no idea how the ‘I Knew You Were Trouble’ singer heard about the accident, making the surprise gesture even more special to her.

Gigi Hadid wants ‘family compound’ with her sisters

LOS ANGELES (GN): Gigi Hadid has admitted she would love to buy a ‘’family compound’’ with her sisters one day, so their future children can have somewhere to escape as a group.

The 23-year-old star - who has sister Bella, and half-sisters Alana and Marielle, as well as brother Anwar - doesn’t have children of her own yet but she likes the idea of the four of them getting their future broods ‘’together in one place’’.

She told ‘Extra’: ‘’We have a, like, family farm that we go to a lot... yeah, all four of us might, like, maybe one day buy something together somewhere just so we can have all our kids together in one place. ‘’Not that I have kids yet, but one of my sisters has kids.’’

The supermodel - whose sister Marielle has son Colton Aflalo - also opened up about how she manages to find balance in her own life.

She explained: ‘’I just try to learn every day about myself and find women who inspire me and tell them they inspire me and I think once that conversation is started and that energy starts to run through a friendship or a community, it’s really helpful.