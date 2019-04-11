Share:

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) said on Thursday that the total registered voters in the country have reached the figure of 107,514,657 including 60,028,514 male (56pc) and 47,486,143 female voters (44pc).

According to fresh data of registered voters shared by the ECP, out of the total count, 61,385,511 voters hailed from Punjab, 22,925,395 from Sindh, 15,363,376 from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 4,368,634 from Balochistan, 2,691,895 from the rest while Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA), and 779,846 from the Federal capital.

It said that out of the total voters in Punjab, 34,031,548 were male voters (55pc) while 27,353,963 were female (45pc).

In Sindh among total voters, 12,725,385 were male (56pc) and 10,200,010 were female ((44pc).

Similarly, in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, total male voters were 8,716,480 (57pc) and female voters were 6,646,896 (43pc) while in Balochistan male voters were 2,524,033 (58pc) and female voters were 1,844,601 (42pc).

In erstwhile FATA, male voter were 1,617,152 (60pc) and female voters were 1,074,743 (40pc) while in federal capital total male voters were 413,916 (53pc) and female voters were 365,930 (44pc).