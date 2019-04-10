Share:

ISLAMABAD-Roots Millennium Education, Pakistan held it’s Annual High Achiever Ceremony 2019 at the Aiwan-e-Quaid Auditorium, F-9 Park, Islamabad, a statement said.

It was all beaming smiles, proud parents and ecstatic students all around. Each year, this annual mega event is held to celebrate and honor the distinguished students of Roots Millennium Education who achieved meritorious positions, distinctions, and exceptional grades in IGCSEs, O level, IBDP/AS and A-Level examinations.

Moreover, those students who excel beyond the ordinary into the extraordinary and have received acceptances and scholarships from high-ranked universities of the world are appreciated on this day.

Flagship Millennium Campus, I-9/3, Islamabad, Roots Millennium Hill View Campus Mirpur and Roots Millennium One World Campus E-11/4, Islamabad had all the reason to celebrate the high achievers ceremony held at Aiwan-e-Quaid Auditorium, Islamabad. Roots Millennium Education is the first school in Pakistan to have had the legacy of bagging maximum number of Ivy League acceptances on 100% scholarship. This year, Millennium Campus has also bagged an astounding number of over 44 Ivy League acceptances from summer schools, 58 acceptances from Cambridge and Oxford, totaling over 110 acceptances for summer schools this year.

President Azad Jammu and Kashmir Sardar Masood Khan was the chief guest with CEO The Millennium Education Chaudhry Faisal Muhstaq, Director Academics Erum Atif, Director Communications and Outreach Sabina Zakir, Director International Qualifications Azra Tahir, Principal Millennium Campus Muneeze Muzaffar, Principal Hill View Mirpur Campus Sabeen Khalid, and Principal Roots Millennium Education One World Campus E-11/4, Islamabad Asma Imran, including prominent academic intellectuals, entrepreneurs, senior government officers, community and political leaders witnessed the celebrations. Speaking at the event, the President AJK was impressed by the achievements and advancements made by high achievers of Roots Millennium Education. He spoke profoundly on the importance of promoting education and perusal of dreams amongst the youth of Pakistan. He praised the hard work and resilient dedication of great institutions such as Roots Millennium Education.

Roots Millennium Education persistently endeavors to acknowledge and honor brilliance of its students on both a national and international level. At the end of the ceremony rich tributes were paid, cake was cut, shields, medals and certificates were distributed to High Achiever students and award winning teachers.

The chief guest and Chief Executive Chaudhry Faisal Mushtaq also gave awards to founding teachers, faculty, Chinese and German language teachers and management staff of Millennium Roots Schools nationwide.