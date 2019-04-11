Share:

MOSCOW - Russia is interested in expanding its military technical cooperation with Ankara and is ready to consider supplying more S-400 air defense missiles to Turkey, the Kremlin said Wednesday.

“Russia is open. Russia has appropriate capabilities and technological competencies. Russia is looking for opportunities to expand this cooperation. This is an absolutely normal practice,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

Peskov said that military technical cooperation is a very important part of Russia’s interaction with many foreign countries, as “such cooperation indicates a special level of development of bilateral relations. This also applies to Turkey.”