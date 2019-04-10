Share:

VILNIUS-Lithuanian scientists have developed a blood analysis sensor to take blood readings without breaking through the skin, the country’s Agency for Science, Innovation and Technology (MITA) announced on Tuesday.

The laser-based technology has been developed by scientists from the Lithuanian University of Health Sciences (LSMU) and Lithuanian technology company Brolis Semiconductors.

The laser-based sensor can constantly measure levels of glucose, lactate, urea and serum albumin in blood without breaking through skin, says MITA.

“Because of this innovation people in Lithuania and around the globe will take their blood samples faster, simpler, cheaper and without pain,” Kestutis Setkus, the head of MITA was quoted as saying in an announcement by MITA.

Lithuania scientists say with the laser-based blood analysis sensor blood analysis will be painless and avoid risks of infection.

“Now it is possible to measure changes in blood constantly and in any environment -- at home, at work, at the gym or outdoors,” said Zilvinas Dambrauskas, the professor from LSMU, in the statement.

According to Setkus, the blood analysis technology is the result of cooperation between the medical scientists and private business, a family-owned hardware company of engineers and scientists.

Augustinas Vizbaras, the cofounder of Brolis Semiconductors, says their sensor is also capable of measuring levels of ammonia and alcohol. “Our technology is not just a single device, this is a sensors’ technology platform,” Vizbaras was quoted in the statement.

In coming years, the sensor will be integrated with Smartphone’s and wearable devices, according to MITA.

Vizbaras told local media on Tuesday, the sensor is currently in the phase of laboratory testing, commercial operations are planned in two years.