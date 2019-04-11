Share:

KARACHI (PR): PIA Scouts Chief Patron Muhammad Shuaib said the main purpose of scouting is to help youngsters, polish their abilities and help them become good citizens so that they could play their vital role in international development. “Scouting is developing the character of our youngsters,” he added.

Provincial commissioner Qammar Shamim said during an address to the meeting: “If we want to provide international peace and human development, let’s start with offering this obligation from our young scouts.”

In the meeting, Assistant Provincial Commissioners Mumtaz Ehsan Zuberi, Shahjhan Indher, Tariq Jamil, District Commissioners Shuaib Ahmed Dahri, Syed Mujtaba Naqvi, Syed Javid Raza, Provincial Secretary Shamas Khan, Provincial Sectional Secretaries Syed Mehboob Qadri, Sana Ullah Bazeinjo, Ghulam Qadir, Muhammad Ayyaz, Tariq Ansari, Tariq Mehmood, Hasan Bilal and other officials participated. Provincial Secretary Shamas Khan announced the participation of all 13 districts of PIA scouts stationed at Karachi, Quetta, Multan, Faisalabad, Lahore, Islamabad and Peshawar districts and are involved in social activities, events, training activities, public relations and other developments.

He also emphasized increasing the frequency of activities for better growth of Shaheen scouts, boys, girls and rover scouts development.