KARACHI : The Supreme Court of Pakistan, Karachi Registry has rejected the bail application of accused Zohaib Ahmed and Waqar Ahmed, against whom a case was registered under Gas (Theft Control and Recovery) Act 2016, in the Agra Khairpur police station for stealing gas directly for running their ice factory.

The decision of the Court is seen as a major prosecution success of the Security Services and Counter Gas Theft Operations (SS and CGTO) Department of SSGC which is dedicated towards penalizing individuals involved in the theft of natural gas as per the clauses of Gas Act 2016.

It must be mentioned that the Honourable High Court Sukkur Registry had also rejected their bail application on February 26, 2019.

Since its formation in 2017, SS and CGTO Department has taken the lead in taking a number of raids including intelligence based operations on domestic, commercial and industrial customers in SSGC’s franchise areas of Sindh and Balochistan. FIRs are regularly lodged and a number of culprits have been brought to book, thanks to effective prosecution by SS and CGTO’s Prosecution Wing.