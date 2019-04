Share:

LAHORE - Unifoam Shaheens edged out Fatima Group team by 3 runs to enter the final of the CPL Champions League 2019.

Unifoam Shaheens decided to bat first and posted 160 runs on the board with Abbas Ali emerging as top batsman. Fatima Group though replied well and were very close to chase the target but they fell short of just 3 runs to register victory as they could score 157. Abbas Ali was named man of the match.