ISLAMABAD : Leader of Opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif left for London yesterday after he was granted bail and his name was removed from the exit control list (ECL).

According to sources, a multiple-entry visa for England was issued to him and his wife. He also obtained visas for his mother and four of his staff members.

On Tuesday he announced that he was set for a ‘quick visit’ to London to meet his grandchildren and for a medical check-up.

Shehbaz took to Twitter, saying that “because of judicial grace exercised by the honourable courts, I am now on bail and my name has been taken off the ECL”.

He added that “in these circumstances, I am going to take a quick visit to London to see my grandchildren and go through my own medical check-up and return soon”.

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader also lamented missing out on the birth of two of his grandchildren. The former Punjab chief minister said he was unable to see them till now because of his detention and his name being on ECL.

The federal government had removed Shehbaz from the no-fly list on April 4.