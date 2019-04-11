Share:

SIALKOT - Ambassador of Spain in Pakistan Manual Duran Gimenez-Rico has said that the Spain was much keen to establish the strengthened mutual trade ties with Pakistan. He said that there were the bright opportunities of setting up the joint ventures (JVs) with Pakistani companies in different trade fields as several Spanish companies were showing keen interest in this regard.

He stated this while addressing an important meeting of the Sialkot exporters held at Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) held here. SCCI President Khawaja Masud Akhtar presided over the meeting. While, senior officials of the Spanish Embassy in Islamabad and SCCI SVP Waqas Akram Awan also attended the meeting.

Ambassador of Spain stressed the need of promotion of business-to-business contacts to further strengthen the mutual trade ties between Islamabad and Barcelona, saying that the Spain would make all out sincere efforts to explore the new opportunities of increasing the mutual trade between Pakistan and Spain.

He said that Spain will ensure the easy access of Sialkot exporters to international trade markets of Spain and European markets through Spain as well.