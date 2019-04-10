Share:

LAHORE-The members of special team of experts constituted under the directions of Supreme Court of Pakistan in Orange Line Metro Train (OLMT) project-case Wednesday visited Patiala Block, King Edward Medical College University and Ewing Hall, Neela Gumbaud here. The team members also met with KEMU Vice Chancellor Dr Khalid Masood Gondal, Ewing Hall warden Zimran Azim and Chief Safety and Security Officer Rana Khaqan Mahmood. The team noticed that Patiala Block, KEMU was well maintained, protected, and conserved, while the exterior of Ewing Hall, Neela Gumbaud, was in dilapidated condition. The signs of dampness and seepage were noticed in the walls and roofs of the building.

The authorities concerned were directed to ensure the protection, preservation and conservation of the heritage buildings in accordance with the judgment of Supreme Court of Pakistan.