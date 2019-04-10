Share:

Rawalpindi-Collection of tax from public is crucial for development of any country and the use of tax money ensures provision of basic needs of life to the countrymen.

However, developing countries face formidable challenges when they attempt to establish efficient tax systems, Commissioner Punjab Revenue Authority (PRA) Imran Hayee Khan expressed these views while addressing a seminar held at TMA Hall to celebrate Tax Day here on Wednesday.

Additional Commissioner PRA, Assistant Commissioner PRA, Additional Deputy Commissioner (Finance and Planning) and other senior and junior officers also attended the seminar.

On the occasion, Commissioner PRA Imran Hayee Khan gave award of appreciation to Top City-1, a housing project near New Islamabad International Airport, on behalf of PRA for the highest tax payers in the province. Award was received by Top City-1 Chief Operating Officer Brig (R) Sikander Khan.

While addressing the seminar, Commissioner PRA Imran Hayee Khan said that an efficient and widened tax system was established in the whole world where the government collected taxes from masses and spent it for their well-being.

He said, however, in the developed countries, the government has to make efforts to win the hearts of tax payers by ensuring them the tax money would be spent to bring change in their lives. “The nations who pay taxes with smiling faces always get best facilities such as education, health and accommodation in their lives,” he said. He added the ratio of tax collection has considerably increased after effective policies. He also announced awards of appreciation for the highest tax payers.

Brig (R) Sikander Khan, while talking to media, reiterated the company’s vision and mission to contribute to the economy of Pakistan. He also emphasized that the CEO of TopCity-1 Kunwar Moeez Khan believed in fair business practices as he is one of the highest taxpayer businessmen of Islamabad.He said by entering a new phase of development and mega projects being launched at TopCity-1, it will again stand out in the next year’s active taxpayers list and will contributing to economy.

Adeel Mirza, CFO TopCity-1, was also present at the ceremony. He said that it was company’s objective and top priority to promote ethical business practices.

On the other hand, Excise and Taxation Director and others organized an awareness walk to celebrate Tax Day.

The walk started from Excise office and culminated at Katcheri Chowk where the speakers addressed the participants and highlighted the importance of tax collection and its benefits, and is a symbol to connect with the tax payers.