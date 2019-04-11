- 6:40 PM | April 11, 2019 Pakistan hands over further set of questions regarding Pulwama incident to India: FO
- 6:35 PM | April 11, 2019 Registered voters reach over 100 million: ECP
- 5:55 PM | April 11, 2019 PSCA helping Islamabad City Project in upgradation: Akbar Nasir
- 5:41 PM | April 11, 2019 President for enhancing Pak-Tajik cooperation in security, counter-terrorism
- 4:36 PM | April 11, 2019 Legislation to protect women from domestic violence is priority: Shireen Mazari
- 3:51 PM | April 11, 2019 Exports to increase in next two to three years: Abdul Razak Dawood
- 3:49 PM | April 11, 2019 FBR identifies another suspected benami account in Karachi
- 3:46 PM | April 11, 2019 French soccer league seriously concerned about planned Champions League reforms
- 3:36 PM | April 11, 2019 Qureshi calls rumours about Israeli pilot in Pakistan's custody baseless
- 3:31 PM | April 11, 2019 WikiLeaks' founder Julian Assange arrested in Ecuadorian embassy in London
- 3:19 PM | April 11, 2019 Over Rs22,503m released for water projects in three quarters
- 2:42 PM | April 11, 2019 LHC orders to release Hanif Abbasi
- 1:55 PM | April 11, 2019 Imam-e-Kaaba to reach Pakistan today
- 1:52 PM | April 11, 2019 AC extends judicial remand of Aleem Khan till April 20
- 1:50 PM | April 11, 2019 Indian satellite's pieces unlikely to collide with ISS: Russian space agency
- 1:23 PM | April 11, 2019 WB appreciates Pakistan’s reform process
- 1:09 PM | April 11, 2019 UK must apologize to Pakistan, India, Bangladesh on Jallianwala massacre: Fawad
- 12:48 PM | April 11, 2019 Naval Chief, Chinese envoy discuss defense cooperation
- 12:43 PM | April 11, 2019 Sweden admits US, neighbour states violate its airspace more often than Russia
- 12:16 PM | April 11, 2019 IHC allows Ghotki sisters to stay with their husbands