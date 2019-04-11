Share:

KARACHI : The inauguration of Thar Coal power plants is an historic event, which will not only change lives of the residents of Thar but it will also benefit Sindh in particular and Pakistan in general.

Sindh ministers Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho, Mukesh Kumar Chawla, Ghulam Murtaza Baloch and Special Assistant Syed Qasim Naveed Qamar stated in a joint statement while congratulating the PPP and the Sindh government.

They said that the Sindh government had done a fanatic job and would continue to fulfil dreams of the people.

They said that the PPP leadership is committed to bringing positive change in the life of the common man. “Whatever commitment for the welfare of the people, we have made with the people, we will definitely accomplish them,” they concluded.