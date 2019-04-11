Share:

Commander of Turkish Air Force General Hasan Kucukakyuz on Thursday said Turkey will stand by Pakistan "through thick and thin".

While addressing the passing out parade of Pakistan Air Force (PAF) at Asghar Khan Academy in Risalpur where he was the chief guest, General Hasan said, "Pakistan and Turkey enjoy deep rooted relations, spanning over decades."

Hailing the professionalism of PAF, the Turkish commander said recently the force successfully thwarted aggression from the eastern border.

"PAF's pursuit to enhance operational capabilities and achieve heights of glory has helped it establish its status as one of the modern air forces of the world," he added.

"The great sacrifices of the Pakistani nation and the professionalism displayed by its forces in eradicating terrorism and extremism are regarded very highly by the Turkish nation," General Hasan further said.

"Turkey will always stand by Pakistan through thick and thin," he added.

The commander of Turkish Air Force distributed medals, trophies and the coveted Sword of Honor to the outstanding cadets at the passing out parade. Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan was also present at the ceremony.